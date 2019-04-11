Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for a thief they don’t believe had a sweet tooth but rather sticky fingers, following a brazen daytime theft from a business Tuesday night in Kelowna.

On April 9, at 5:40 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft committed at the So Sweet Candy store located in the 2300-block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. Police have learned that the man walked out of the store with the cash register’s drawer full of money.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man, tall, skinny and bald. He was seen wearing a black hoodie under a dark coloured jacket, a pair of blue jeans and a dark pair of sunglasses.

“Thanks to keen witnesses in the area at the time, RCMP located and seized the stores cash register drawer abandoned nearby,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: So Sweet: not your ordinary candy store

READ MORE: Sour ending for Kelowna sweets store


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon
Next story
Wellness Centre builds confidence of elderly couple

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

High turbidity has caused concerns over the water’s drinkability

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

City’s 2019 paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Okanagan Ford truck owners warned about rise in thefts

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours

Most Read