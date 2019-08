Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

RCMP are taping off an area of Dilworth Drive at Highway 97.

A white semi-trailer is behind the tape and several officers are surrounding the Orchard Place area.

A bike appears to be trapped under the semi; however there is no ambulance on scene.

One person has been detained according to witnesses.

Dilworth Drive, northbound, is blocked at Highway 97.

Motorists should expect delays.

More to come.

