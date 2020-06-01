Kelowna police seek witnesses to fatal collision

The crash was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna around 5:30 a.m. on June 1

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed between Carney Road and the UBC Okanagan overpass as police and traffic service investigators are on scene of a fatal collision.

A detour is available via Bulman Road and Old Vernon Highway.

Drivers are asked to proceed with care and watch for traffic control in the area.

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning.

On June 1, just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a fatal rollover that was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna. The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash remains closed for processing. Investigators are currently trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance to determine what led to the collision.

“This collision was not reported when it occurred,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

