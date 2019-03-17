Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

The man allegedly was armed and demanded cash from a teller

Kelowna RCMP has arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a bank Saturday, March 16.

At 8 a.m. RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at the TD Canada Trust on Harvey Avenue, in Kelowna. Available RCMP resources surrounded the perimeter and began searching for a the suspect who was reported to be armed.

The man allegedly approached a teller and demanded cash, he then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

READ MORE: RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

“Our front line officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers conducted a high risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon, and managed to take that suspect into police custody with out incident.”

The suspect, a 58-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

