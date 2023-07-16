Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s help in locating Belinda Turabamiwe. (contributed)

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s help in locating Belinda Turabamiwe. (contributed)

Missing Kelowna woman found safe

The 51-year-old from Africa was last seen July 15

  • Jul. 16, 2023 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Update 2:30 p.m.

Belinda Turabamiwe has been found safe.

Kelowna RCMP is thanking the public for its assistance.

Original 9:40 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for 51-year-old Belinda Turabamiwe.

The woman was last seen July 15 around 10 p.m.

Turabamiwe’s disappearance is said to be out of character for her by family.

The Burundi, East Africa native is described as five foot 10, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers are reference file number 2023-40749.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMissing woman

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Keremeos grown to 4.2 hectares
Next story
Summerland is getting a wine village

Just Posted

The Bush Creek East wildfire, ignited Wednesday southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake, was estimated to have reached 165 hectares as of Sunday, July 16, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Shuswap wildfire near Adams Lake reaches 165 hectares

Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)
Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster

Andrei Dumitrache is the District of Sicamous’ new community ambassador. (DOS image)
District of Sicamous hires community ambassador to uphold public safety

Kim Stasiuk (left) from Shuswap Paws Rescue Society receives the $120 donation from Joyce Dunlop, raised from Canoe Beach Café’s Sriracha hot sauce auction for charity. (Jimmy Dunlop photo)
Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity