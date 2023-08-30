Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

The equipment was found in an abandoned van in the 200 block of Harvey Ave. Aug. 14

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a piece of specialized dental equipment with its rightful owner.

Around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14, police found an abandoned rental van in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue near Ambrosi Road.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Procera Scanner Mod 50 in a carrying case.

“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Whoever is missing it surely would want it back.”

If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.

DentaldentistryKelownaRCMP