Kelowna RCMP find storage locker full of stolen bikes

The locker contained 11 bikes in various stages of being dismantled

Kelowna RCMP found a storage locker full of stolen bikes after conducting a search warrant on April 21, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

A storage locker full of stolen bikes was found by Kelowna RCMP found after conducting a search warrant on April 21.

According to Mounties, the locker contained 11 bicycles in various stages of being dismantled. Paint, tools and various bike parts were also found.

Investigators confirmed that three bikes — each valued at over $5,000 — had already been reported stolen by their owners.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said authorities are now working to identify the owners of the other eight bikes.

“It’s important to record the make, model, and serial number of your bike, and to report it to police if it’s stolen,” said Noseworthy. “We often recover bikes and are unable to identify owners to return them.”

No charges have been laid and the investigation is still ongoing.

