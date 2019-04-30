-Image: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

Mounties in Kelowna have arrested a man who was wanted Canada wide.

A team of Mounties from Kelowna were deployed to the Lower Mainland to assist in the search for Lesley McCulloch also known as Alexander Lester Kreed who was marked as wanted nation wide as of March 27 due to a number of arrest warrants.

READ MORE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP crime stats on the rise

On April 28 a group effort from covert surveillance officers from the drug section of the Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit tracked down and arrested McCulloch in a restaurant in Langley.

“Lesley McCulloch was arrested without any incident, by our team of plain clothes officers,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once arrested, McCulloch was turned over to uniformed officers of our Lower Mainland partners from the Langley RCMP.”

Lesley McCulloch remains in custody at this time. He is expected to appear in court next on Monday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries
Next story
South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

Just Posted

Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Salmon Arm’s Jacob Tudan fundraising to fill spot on major junior team in Philadelphia

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

May the fourth be with you for Vernon Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

City Park will open up for food trucks May 15

Column: Daughter, estranged father bond in The Elephant and the Butterfly

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

High school recently held competition for design of the image

Most Read