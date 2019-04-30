Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

Mounties in Kelowna have arrested a man who was wanted Canada wide.

A team of Mounties from Kelowna were deployed to the Lower Mainland to assist in the search for Lesley McCulloch also known as Alexander Lester Kreed who was marked as wanted nation wide as of March 27 due to a number of arrest warrants.

On April 28 a group effort from covert surveillance officers from the drug section of the Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit tracked down and arrested McCulloch in a restaurant in Langley.

“Lesley McCulloch was arrested without any incident, by our team of plain clothes officers,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once arrested, McCulloch was turned over to uniformed officers of our Lower Mainland partners from the Langley RCMP.”

Lesley McCulloch remains in custody at this time. He is expected to appear in court next on Monday.

