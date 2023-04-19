(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP helps BC Highway Patrol in Highway 97 arrest

The incident took place at approximately 12p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Rd

The Kelowna RCMP were called to help out at an incident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road, shortly after noon on April 19.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP said that the arrest was initiated by the BC Highway Patrol. The Kelowna RCMP was called in to assist the Highway Patrol team, but the incident was over by the time the Mounties arrived on the scene.

Cpl. James Grandy with the BC RCMP Communication Services said that the incident was resolved quickly.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaRCMP

