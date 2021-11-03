Kelowna RCMP identifies suspect in racist attack on Kelowna bus

Kelowna RCMP has identified the suspect involved in the hate incident that occurred on the #8 bus in Kelowna on Oct. 31.

Mounties stated officers were able to identify the suspect through the assistance of public and media reporting. Information regarding the suspect will not be released at this time as this is an active criminal investigation. No charges have been laid.

This comes after BC Transit launched its own investigation into the incident. In a video posted on Facebook, a man wearing dark clothing could be seen mimicking a group of women who were speaking a different language. He then called the group terrorists, claiming “people only speak English.” He exits shortly after berating the women but then turns around and hits a man on the bus. According to the person who posted the video, the incident happened on the #8 bus at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The police are still investigating the incident and are asking the victims to come forward. However, passengers on the bus have previously declined to report the incident to the police.

“We understand it can be difficult for victims of crime to come forward; however, we would like to speak to them as part of the investigation and encourage them to contact us,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

