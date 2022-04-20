Kelowna RCMP in search for driver in distress

The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was last seen on Pandosy Street

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a driver in distress.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the RCMP approached a suspicious vehicle in the 450-block of West Avenue. The RCMP were told the person in the vehicle was behaving in a manner where they could be experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found and approached the vehicle but before they could speak to the driver, the vehicle left the scene travelling towards Gordon Drive. It was last seen on Pandosy Street.

“We are looking for a grey, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with dark tinted windows and British Columbia license plate LW367M,” said Constable Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the driver. At this time, there is no information to suggest public safety is at risk”.

Kelowna RCMP say if you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 9-1-1.

