RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media. RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are releasing few details as to why officers surrounded a home in the 3000 block of Springfield Road.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated the community safety unit is conducting an investigation at the residence.

“At this time I do not have any further information to provide. Public safety is not a concern,” she said.

According to witnesses the RCMP canine unit was also brought to the home.

More details could be released once the investigation is complete.

————-

RCMP and Kelowna bylaw officers surrounded a home on Springfield Road, Thursday morning.

It’s unclear what the officers were at the home for, but several police vehicles were on scene for a couple of hours.

The home is located near the intersection with Neptune Road.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey put return to play plan in motion

Hockey will look different to start with but skates will be back on the ice September 1

Grants support Salmon Arm heritage village and museum through summer closure

Numerous recently completed projects await public at RJ Haney come reopening

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Longtime resident loon at Gardom Lake found dead from lead poison

Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death

Volunteer to monitor for invasive mussels and clams in the Okanagan

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

No mandatory masks, temperature checks for now: City of Kelowna

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna will continue to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations, advice

Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP rush to scene of injured man in motorhome blaze

Firefighters are on scene in Joe Rich waiting for police

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Most Read