Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.
The Kelowna RCMP are releasing few details as to why officers surrounded a home in the 3000 block of Springfield Road.
Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated the community safety unit is conducting an investigation at the residence.
“At this time I do not have any further information to provide. Public safety is not a concern,” she said.
According to witnesses the RCMP canine unit was also brought to the home.
More details could be released once the investigation is complete.
————-
RCMP and Kelowna bylaw officers surrounded a home on Springfield Road, Thursday morning.
It’s unclear what the officers were at the home for, but several police vehicles were on scene for a couple of hours.
The home is located near the intersection with Neptune Road.
More to come.
