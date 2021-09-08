(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after armed man robs business

According to police, the man entered the business with what appeared to be a shotgun

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after an unknown man allegedly robbed a business early Wednesday morning (Sept. 8).

Just before 1:30 a.m., Mounties responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1000-block of Glenmore Drive. According to RCMP, the man entered the business with what appeared to be a shotgun, demanded cash and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery, but the worker was extremely shaken by this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us immediately.”

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man. He is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Tall
  • Medium build
  • Wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap, a plaid jacket, gloves and had his face partially covered at the time of the incident

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

