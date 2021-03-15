Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility’s parking lot on Monday morning

Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype (1030 Weddell Place) as they investigate a body found in the area.

Currently, police have a black tarp covering the body from public view. Officers are investigating the parking lot area, as well as inside the building.

Police have the parking lot at Sunrype taped off on Monday morning. A tent is up; there appears to be a body behind it. @KelownaCapNews reaching out to the @KelownaRCMP for more info. pic.twitter.com/rkwAyVftOh — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 15, 2021

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

