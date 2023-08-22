A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21.

Kelowna RCMP investigating late-night homicide

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road on the evening of Aug. 21

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a homicide in Rutland.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road, near Dodd Road, in the late evening hours of Monday, Aug. 21 where a victim was located with life-threatening injuries.

The individual later died from their injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP are advising that one individual is in custody in relation to a homicide investigation,” Corp Michael Gauthier said in a news release. “The incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

