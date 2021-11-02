A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating racist bus attack

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 31

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a racist incident that occurred on public transit on Halloween night.

On Nov. 1, the RCMP received a report from BC Transit of the incident which happened on the evening of Oct. 31. An unknown male passenger shouted racist comments at a group of women on one of Kelowna’s city buses.

A video has since been posted on Facebook of a man wearing dark clothing mimicking the group of women as they spoke a different language.

The man called the women terrorists and claimed that “people only speak English.” The man making the comments then hit another mal passenger before they both got off the bus.

The incident occurred on the #8 (bus 6015) near Ziprick Road and Highway 33.

Kelowna RCMP said they are working closely with BC Transit as they investigate and the police are now calling all the parties involved and other passengers on the bus who witnessed the incident to speak with them.

“There is no place in our society for racism,” Supt. Kara Triance said. “Our diversity is what makes British Columbia an incredible place to live and work.”

If you have information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

