Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death

A woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening (Oct. 29).

Mounties were called to the 1800-block of Vasile Road just after 6 p.m., and they believe her death to be suspicious.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

No arrests have been made, and the woman’s identity will not be disclosed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Owner of Kelowna electronic store calls on RCMP to address crime after series of break-ins

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination required at Kelowna International Airport

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
It’s not just you, study finds even some spiders have arachnophobia
Next story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast

Just Posted

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (File photo)
Sicamous council slows down permit application for fast food, gas bar development

Ace Swanson was an ace with the fire hose in uptown Salmon Arm on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students find out what it’s like to be fire chief for a day

Harry Welton, left, from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, shakes hands with Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison after presenting him with the first poppy of the Salmon Arm Legion’s 2021 campaign. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Salmon Arm mayor receives first poppy

BC Supreme Court rules on Oct. 8, 2021 that three men can be extradited to U.S. to face charges in connection with an alleged 2006 cannabis smuggling operation from the Okanagan-Shuswap to California. (File photo)
Extradition ordered in alleged Okanagan-Shuswap cannabis smuggling via hollow logs