Slow down move over public education event. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP look to inform, not punish with ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ checkpoint

Drivers speeding past a tow truck on Highway 97 were pulled over by police and educated on the law

People travelling between Kelowna and Lake Country today may have noticed a police checkpoint near Ellison Lake.

The BCAA and the Kelowna RCMP partnered to educate the public about the “Slow Down, Move Over” law.

RCMP handed out information brochures instead of tickets at the checkpoint to those driving too quickly past the tow truck on the shoulder of Highway 97.

Dave Weloy, fleet manager with the BCAA, said that in B.C. drivers are required by law to slow down to 70km/h if the speed limit is above 80km/h, and move over as much as safely possible if they see red, blue or amber flashing lights.

If the speed limit is below 80km/h, drivers are required to slow to 40km/h.

This law is in place to keep tow truck, construction, emergency and other road workers safe while they work, said Weloy.

A total of 264 warning letters were handed out by the Kelowna RCMP and BCAA during the safety stop initiative.

“We get a lot of feedback from our drivers and the RCMP that people simply are not understanding the law, and are not slowing down and moving over.”

