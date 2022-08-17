(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Following collision with school bus suspect on the lam after escaping Kelowna RCMP

The man escaped into the Kirschner Mountain area

Kelowna RCMP is looking for a man following a hit and run.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Aug. 16), RCMP were investigating a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Road and Durnin Road when they witnessed a green hatchback hit a school bus with no passengers inside. The RCMP directed the driver of the hatchback to pull over, but instead the driver quickly fled the scene northbound. The bus driver was uninjured.

A while later, RCMP found the hatchback and attempted to surround the vehicle. A female passenger got out of the vehicle before the hatchback took off from police again. As the hatchback was fleeing the scene it allegedly hit the woman along with a police vehicle. The woman was arrested and released on scene.

Later on, the hatchback was found in the 200 block of Loseth Drive. Witnesses saw a man get out of the vehicle and run southeast into the Kirschner Mountain forest.

The RCMP along with air and dog services looked for the man but weren’t able to find him.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section.

After impounding the hatchback, the RCMP found that the vehicle’s license plate didn’t match the car.

The investigating is still ongoing and the RCMP are asking for anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage to come forward by contacting the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

READ MORE: Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

READ MORE: Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Man who killed Greater Victoria teen in 2010 denied parole
Next story
UPDATE: Person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap now at 1 hectare

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm is hosting a public information session for people interested in running for mayor and council on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (File photo)
Sicamous and Salmon Arm hosting info sessions for prospective mayor and council candidates

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm presents a cheque for $10,000 for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. From left, Kari Wilkinson, Rotary; Rob Marshall, Rotary; Gloria Morgan, Community Fundraising Committee chair; Garry Hoffart, Rotary; Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair; Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas, Splatsin; Kevin Acton, RDNO board chair; Alex de Chantal,rail trail fundraising strategy coordinator. (Len Lazzarotto and Henry Schnell
Rotarians keep momentum going on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $10,000 donation

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, about 20 kilometres south of Seymour Arm, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap now at 1 hectare

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall are the site of council meetings as well as development and planning services committee meetings. (File photo)
Few Salmon Arm council meetings left before election to view incumbents at work