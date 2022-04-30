(Black Press File Photo)

Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in early morning robbery, assault

The assault happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Springfield Road

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an early morning robbery with a weapon.

At around 12:15 a.m. on April 30, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Springfield Road. The male suspect assaulted an employee and a customer and released what was believed to be bear spray. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of merchandise from the store. The employee and customer suffered and were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male standing at approximately 6’2” with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, jeans, black shoes, a light-grey plaid button-up jacket, and carrying a black duffle bag.

Investigators collected evidence throughout the morning and searched the area for security cameras and video footage.

If anyone has any information about the robbery or the suspect, they are to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

