Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a woman involved in the alleged assault at a Steve-O show on Oct. 28, 2022.

The event at the Kelowna Community Theatre was interrupted when a couple was asked to lower their voices during the performance.

Two men began fighting and a woman was then caught on camera punching two other females causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has video of the altercation or recognizes the woman involved is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

