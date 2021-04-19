Kelowna RCMP looking to identify man in relation to ‘alleged criminal offence’

The RCMP did not divulge the nature of the alleged crime nor whether the man is considered a suspect

The Kelowna RCMP has released a photo of a man in hopes of advancing a criminal investigation but did not divulge the nature of the alleged crimes.

Mounties are searching for a man spotted by surveillance cameras walking the aisles of a Rutland business on March 4. The unknown adult male is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 35 years old, around six feet tall with an athletic build.

In an April 19 news release, the RCMP stated it would not be releasing any information about the alleged offence and did not confirm whether the man in the photo is a suspect.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

Mounties urge anybody with information on the man’s identity to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP