The Kelowna RCMP are looking to return a mixer to its rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP)

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to return a mixer to its rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking to return audio mixer to owner from robbery

The break and enter happened at a downtown Kelowna business on Sept. 17, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a mixing board that was stolen in Sept. 2022.

A high-end Pioneer audio mixing board was one of the items that Kelowna RCMP found while investigating a break-and-enter of a downtown business that happened on Sept. 17 of last year.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to return this property to it’s rightful owner,” said Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “If you are the owner and able to provide proof, please attend the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment on Richter Street.”

Anyone who comes to claim the item must provide some form of evidence of ownership, including proof of purchase, being able to identify any markings on it, or even a photo with the piece of equipment.

READ MORE: Development group asking for time for future of Kelowna golf course

READ MORE: Crash at Benvoulin and Springfield in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Friendly faces needed to meet with Salmon Arm seniors for provincial survey
Next story
Sicamous active transportation plan aims to improve walkways, accessibility and safety

Just Posted

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Alexander Street, between Hudson Avenue NE and Lakeshore Drive NE, gets a fresh coat of paint in preparation for the return of the Alexander Plaza downtown market. (Downtown Salmon Arm photo)
City gives the nod to two more sidewalk cafes on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street

Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club is asking Sicamous council for support as it seeks infrastructure upgrades, like an additional parking space and access point at Blue Lake. (SLED Sicamous/ Facebook)
‘Snowmobiles support Sicamous’: Club asks council for help in upgrading infrastructure

Saxophonist Campbell Ryga and trombonist Bob Rogers will be joined by Salmon Arm’s Jordan Dick (guitar), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass) and Brian Pratt-Johnson (drums) when they perform as Interior Connections in a concert presented by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club at the Nexus at First on March 23, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Interior Connections to connect with Salmon Arm audience through music

Pop-up banner image