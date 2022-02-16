Kelowna RCMP no longer investigating found severed finger

The person who lost the finger received medical attention

Rutland residents have nothing to fear after a severed finger was found near a bus stop on Hardie Road, Monday afternoon.

RCMP seized the finger as evidence alongside the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services about 2:45 p.m., Feb. 14.

The person who lost the finger was identified and RCMP says this person was spoken to and they did receive medical attention.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said police will not be releasing any further information as this relates to the person’s medical information.

But assured those living in the area that there was no need to be concerned and the matter is no longer under investigation.

