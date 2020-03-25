Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

Gun shots ran out in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court, Tuesday night, just before 12 a.m.

Police arrived on scene to find a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy explained the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit (SCU) has taken over the investigation, which is in its early stages.

“Police are maintaining the crime scene for examination, and are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. At this time, no arrests have been made, however this shooting appears to be a targeted incident,” she said.

A neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he heard gunshots from across the street between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on March 25.

Trumpeter Court is being blocked off by RCMP and police tape is up around the area. At least five police cruisers remain on scene.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.

