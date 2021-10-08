A forensic artist’s composite sketch of a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at Kelowna’s Millbridge Park on Sept. 29. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect

The suspect was involved in a sexual assault that occurred at Millbridge Park on Sept. 29

Kelowna RCMP has released a forensic artist’s composite sketch of the suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at Millbridge Park on Sept. 29.

At approximately 9 a.m., Mounties said that a woman was walking in the park near the area of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man who fled the scene when she fought back.

The suspect is described as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • Approximately 35-years-old
  • 5 ft. 10 in. tall
  • Very thin build
  • Long, black, curly hair with a widow’s peak
  • Mole under his right eye
  • Strongly smelled of cigarette smoke
  • Wearing a black hooded sweater with “California” in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps

“We are asking anyone who believes they recognize this person, or saw them in the area that day to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250 762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A tip can be left online at www.crimestoppers.net.

