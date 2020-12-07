Kelowna RCMP rescue Vernon couple stranded in backcountry

The couple were cold and stuck on a forest service road with a dying phone battery

RCMP officers rescued two people from a vehicle on Saturday (Dec. 5) after they became stranded on a forest service road east of Kelowna.

That evening, a Vernon man called the Kelowna RCMP reporting that he and his wife were cold and stuck in the backcountry with a dying phone battery.

Officers drove up the road as far as they could, then hiked about a half-kilometre to the couple’s vehicle. The two hiked back down with the officers and eventually got home safe.

“We are extremely happy that this situation resolved itself safely,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “It is another example of the importance of knowing the conditions and being prepared for the elements before you head out on any excursion.”

