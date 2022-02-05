Kelowna RCMP respond to gunfire, vehicle fire on Friday night

Police believe the incident to be targeted

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Kelowna on Feb. 4, 2022. (Graeme Roy-The Canadian Press)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a shooting and a car fire that occurred Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, RCMP received reports of gunfire around the 900 block of Fuller Avenue. After police arrived, they saw two vehicles driving off at a high speed.

While police collected evidence, they received a report of a vehicle fire in the 2300 block of Belgo Road. The City of Kelowna Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. Later, it was determined the vehicle was one that sped off from the scene of the gunfire. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the evening.

“The persons involved have not been located and no injuries have been reported at this time,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “This appears to be a targeted incident and we are asking anyone with information to come forward to police.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym ordered to close by Interior Health for continued COVID violations

READ MORE: Man wanted in West Kelowna violent assault arrested

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gun ViolenceKelowna