Connor Allan Patterson-House. (RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP search for man wanted in connection with violent assault

If you see Connor Allan Patterson-House do not approach him, warn RCMP

A man charged in connection with a violent assault, who failed to show up for court on Aug. 4 is now wanted by Kelowna RCMP.

Connor Allan Patterson-House was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was to appear in court on Thursday but failed to show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Patterson-House is described as:

•25-years-old

•Caucasian

•6’4’’ tall

•176 pounds

•brown hair and blue eyes

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Patterson-house and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” stated Corp. Tim Russell of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Patterson-House is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Photos released in relation to Kelowna gas station shooting

