Eighty-year-old Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area

The Kelowna RCMP are searching for a missing 80-year-old man.

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was reported missing by his friends and family on Tuesday, Aug. 25, after not hearing from him for a number of days.

Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area, and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Ronald is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 80 years old
  • 5’8”/173cm
  • slim build
  • grey hair
  • brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and red plaid shorts.

Turckinsky is associated with a 2008 white Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate EP024W.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for ‘Turk’ but as of [Aug. 27], he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anybody with information on Turchinsky’s disappearance is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP. The public can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

