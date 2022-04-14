(RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP search for owner of autographed collectibles

Valuable items left inside storage locker

Kelowna RCMP are looking for the owner of a number of items found in an Enterprise Way storage locker in early March.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on March 6 in which property had been left behind in a locker. The items included:

  • 18 x 24 shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey;
  • 20 x 20 shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket;
  • 12 x 16 framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins.
(RCMP photo)
(RCMP photo)

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of Kelowna RCMP said that it is believed that these items may have been stolen from a home, a restaurant or a sports bar.

“There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward”.

READ MORE: Police dog tracks down loaded firearm in Kelowna

READ MORE: Police impersonator ‘pulls over’ woman late at night near Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Cool spring keeping start of B.C. wildfire season in check – so far
Next story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released housing needs assessment reports for Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), as well as electoral areas B (Rural Revelstoke) and D (Falkland, Deep Creek and Salmon Valley). (Google Earth image)
Lack of afforadble homes, rentals a challenge for rural Shuswap communinities

Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm