Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

A woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger June 17, on Hollywood Rd. South.

Kelowna RCMP have issued a public alert following the sexual assault of a woman by an unknown, South Asian male.

On June 13, 2022 between 12:20 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. a woman was walking on foot along Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South in Kelowna when she was followed and assaulted by a man not known to her.

The woman reported that she was forced towards Mission Creek along Hollywood Road South, where she was sexually assaulted. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his mid 20’s with black hair, a well-groomed beard, partially shaved right eyebrow, and wearing a black zip-up puffy jacket, white t-shirt and green silks sweatpants.

Cpl. Tim Russell of the Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Section states, “Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit are actively canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to identify and locate the suspect.”

Anyone with information including dash cam footage around the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South on June 13, 2022 can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

