Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking

Kelowna RCMP are searching for an armed man who allegedly stole an SUV in a daytime car-jacking.

On Sunday afternoon, at 1:30p.m. Mounties were notified of an unknown man who entered the victims SUV in the back seat and triggered “what sounded like a taser device and told the woman to get out,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.

The incident took place at the 1000 block of Harvey Avenue.

“The victim promptly exited her vehicle and ran away after she turned around and observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s possession,” said O’Donaghey.

The victim describes the suspect as a man in his late 20s, early 30s, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with short blonde hair that is balding. She also said that he had a wide mouth and bad complexion. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue windbreaker and dark coloured jeans.

The man drove off in her black 2015 Hyundai Tucson bearing British Columbia licence plates HG282D.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

