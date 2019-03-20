Kelowna RCMP search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man

The victim is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a man with a knife.

On March 19 at 4:35 p.m., RCMP received a report of an man who was a victim of an assault who was being supported by members of the Kelowna Downtown On Call in the vicinity of the 1600 block of Ellis Street.

Police officers responded to the area and discovered the victim bleeding from an apparent stab wound to a lower limb.

“Investigators have determined that the incident unfolded nearby, approximately 10 minutes prior, in the 400 block of Leon Avenue,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesman for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“RCMP believe that the incident was an isolated and targeted event.”

READ MORE: RCMP divers find Volkswagen Beetle in B.C. river, two teens still missing

READ MORE: Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening in nature said Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect reportedly fled the area west bound along Leon Avenue toward the Okanagan Lake. He has been described as an Indigenous man, with spiked hair and a chain necklace.

If you witnessed this assault, you have video surveillance images that may be off assistance or you have any additional information, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.