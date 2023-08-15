Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed) Kelowna RCMP are searching for four male suspects involved in the vandalism. (contributed) Suspect 1. (contributed) Suspect 2. (contributed) Suspect 3. (contributed) Suspect 4. (contributed)

Kelowna RCMP are on the hunt for four men after the ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was ripped from its base.

The incident happened at Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. on Aug. 12.

All four are said to be Caucasian men in their late 20s.

The first suspect is described as tall and of medium build. The man has curly brown hair, facial hair, and was wearing a black button-up shirt, black shorts, a green baseball cap, and black shoes.

Suspect two is shorter with a medium build, short brown hair, and light facial hair. He was wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, green shorts, and black shoes.

The third suspect was taller with long blonde hair and black facial hair. The man had on a black tank top, pink and yellow floral board shorts, a black baseball cap, and blueish cowboy boots.

The final suspect is described as tall and of medium build. He appears to have dark, medium length hair and was wearing a blue and white floral shirt, beige cargo shorts, grey socks and shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

“These individuals caused significant and costly damage to something with sentimental value to Kelowna’s downtown core and community. It is imperative that we work together and hold those responsible accountable,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Anyone who can identify any of the four suspects is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or report it anonymously to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mark Kitts leads after first round at PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP