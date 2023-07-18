Kelowna RCMP searching for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the driver and their vehicle after a hit-and-run on July 16.
The incident took place just before noon in the 2100-block of Enterprise Way.
A man on his bicycle was hit by a white van. The driver stopped, got out of the van, and spoke with a witness before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, was driving a Ford Freestar model from the mid-to-late 2000s. The vehicle had a white roof rack, a large dent on the front bumper passenger side under the headlight, and peeling paint on the licence plates.
Dash camera footage collected at the time of the crash did not show a clear image of the license plate number.
Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage travelling on Enterprise Way on July 16 between 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. to come forward. Contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers and reference file number 2023-40825.
