Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses following fatal collision on Highway 97 in Lake Country

A 30-year-old female passenger was declared dead at the scene

Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses as they investigate the cause of a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Lake Country on Monday (Sept. 20).

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Mounties responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 N near Ellison Lake. A green Chevrolet SUV heading southbound crossed the centerline, striking a black Dodge pickup in the northbound lanes. A grey Acura car and an orange Toyota pickup were also involved in the collision.

According to Mounties, a 30-year-old female passenger of the SUV was declared dead at the scene, while the 36-year-old male driver was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. All four vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.

“Fortunately, the occupants of the other three vehicles did not sustain serious injuries in this collision. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 in Lake Country now open following serious collision

The collision resulted in Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road being closed for several hours. The Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit is now working to determine the cause of the crash, while the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or surveillance video, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us,” said Noseworthy.

No charges have been laid at this time, and due to the privacy of the deceased, no further details will be released.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

