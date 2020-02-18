Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs from Lower Mission home

Four individuals were taken into police custody but were released pending further investigation

Kelowna RCMP seized illicit drugs from a Lower Mission home during the execution of a search warrant on Friday.

On Feb. 14, officers searched a house on Tomby Court in relation to an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

“As a result of information gathered from concerned citizens in the neighbourhood, officers initiated an investigation,“ said Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “During their search of the house and property, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including ketamine, heroin and cocaine.”

Four individuals were taken into police custody but were later released pending further investigation.

Anybody with information regarding drug trafficking is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

READ MORE: Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.