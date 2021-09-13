Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured with Anmol Singh, who was attacked in a racist tirade earlier this week. Henry visited Trinity Baptist Church, a vaccination site last month. (Paladin Security/Twitter)

Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured with Anmol Singh, who was attacked in a racist tirade earlier this week. Henry visited Trinity Baptist Church, a vaccination site last month. (Paladin Security/Twitter)

Kelowna RCMP still investigating man’s racist tirade at vaccine clinic

Supt. Kara Triance said the case could be considered a hate crime

The investigation continues into a racist tirade that happened earlier this summer at a Kelowna vaccination clinic, according to RCMP.

The incident in question happened on July 13 and was caught on camera by a local reporter. Kelowna resident Bruce Orydzuk, a well-known protester in the community and who has been seen harassing media personnel, was seen yelling at and berating a security worker at the vaccination clinic hosted by Trinity Baptist Church.

READ MORE: Security company stands behind guard attacked in racist tirade in Kelowna

The security guard, later identified as Anmol Singh, was asking a group of protesters to move along when Orydzuk started telling Singh to “go back to (his) country” and that he “(is) not a Canadian”.

Supt. Kara Triance said that they have taken statements for the file and that they will be treating the case as a hate crime.

“That incident and the actions that led up to that incident are deplorable… that case is being looked at for the threshold of a hate crime,” she said.

“That threshold is extremely high… so what we’re doing here is making sure we have all the evidence we can gather in this and putting forth the best case possible.”

She said the case has taken long to investigate as this isn’t an everyday occurrence that officers look into and has required collaboration with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Though still an active investigation, Triance said she anticipates her officers will put forward a recommendation on charges to the service.

After the video of the incident made the rounds on social media platforms, Singh received an outpouring of support, with many condemning Orydzuk’s behaviour.

READ MORE: West Kelowna pub closes after COVID-19 exposure

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCoronavirus

Previous story
‘It’s terrifying’: Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
Next story
Controversial anti-vaccine card protest draws smaller numbers to Vancouver streets

Just Posted

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)
Time travel: Shuswap elementary school students to crack open capsule from year 2000

On Sept. 13, the fourth day of advance voting for the Sept. 20 federal election, the lineup in the morning stretched around two sides of the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Advance poll popular way to vote in Salmon Arm in 2021

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)
Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservative; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20 federal election. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations