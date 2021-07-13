Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the day previous. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the day previous. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP to provide update on deadly crane collapse

Follow Kelowna Capital News for a live stream of the conference

The Kelowna RCMP will hold a media conference this morning regarding Monday’s deadly crane collapse.

The crane, at the site of Mission Group’s Brooklyn project in downtown Kelowna, fell around 11 a.m., killing multiple people and causing a large chunk of the downtown core to be ordered evacuated.

Roads in the area remain closed and evacuation orders remain active Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Police are expected to give an update on the situation, including deaths and injuries.

The Kelowna Capital News will live stream the conference here and on our Facebook page.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Morning Start: Ancient Greek and Roman doctors used spider webs as bandages
Next story
Drinking and driving continues in Salmon Arm despite deterrents

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP report continued dealings in 2021 with drivers who are impaired or prohibited. (File photo)
Drinking and driving continues in Salmon Arm despite deterrents

Morgan Labrecque flips through some of the records available at her new Salmon Arm record shop, The Vinyl Vault. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm)
Vinyl back in rotation with opening of new Salmon Arm record shop

Spider webs were thought to have antibiotic and healing properties in ancient times. (Claudia Wollesen/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient Greek and Roman doctors used spider webs as bandages

Nine-year-old Torin Le Jeune from Chase, in this photo taken on her birthday, was very happy when her glasses, which she accidentally dropped off the pier at Memorial Park in Chase, were returned to her. (Photo contributed)
No fire involved but volunteer firefighter doesn’t hesitate to help Chase girl