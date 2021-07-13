Kelowna RCMP to provide update on deadly crane collapse

Follow Kelowna Capital News for a live stream of the conference

The Kelowna RCMP will hold a media conference this morning regarding Monday’s deadly crane collapse.

The crane, at the site of Mission Group’s Brooklyn project in downtown Kelowna, fell around 11 a.m., killing multiple people and causing a large chunk of the downtown core to be ordered evacuated.

Roads in the area remain closed and evacuation orders remain active Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Police are expected to give an update on the situation, including deaths and injuries.

The Kelowna Capital News will live stream the conference here and on our Facebook page.

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaKelownaOkanaganRCMP