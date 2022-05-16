Kelowna RCMP recovered a stolen handgun along with drugs and cash during a traffic stop. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP recovered a stolen handgun along with drugs and cash during a traffic stop. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP traffic stop turns up stolen handgun, tools and drugs

Officers pulled over a vehicle seen driving erratically on Baron Road around 2:00 a.m. May 10

A potentially dangerous situation for Kelowna RCMP officers was averted when they recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop last week.

Officers pulled over a vehicle seen driving erratically on Baron Road around 2 a.m. on May 10. After talking with the driver and passenger, they found over 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 24 grams of suspected cocaine and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

“In addition to the drugs located in the car, officers also seized a loaded handgun as well as a replica handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash, tools, and a catalytic converter,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer.

Lobb added the investigation has determined the loaded firearm was stolen from a residence in Kelowna in 2021.

A 42-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were arrested. The woman was later released without charge and the man was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP is attempting to identify where the tools and catalytic converter were stolen from. If these tools belong to you, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-27426.

