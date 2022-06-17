The Mill Creek Flood Prevention Program restored a culvert that diverts water into Mission Creek (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project phase one is now fully operational

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project is now operational, and is actively diverting water from Mill Creek to Mission Creek.

The culvert was built in 1986 and, after recent renovations to improve debris management, is once again operational.

The cement block culvert diverts water from Mill to Mission Creek to mitigate the impact of floods on Kelowna residences and businesses.

A contract worker, who requested that they remain anonymous, said that being able to move water to Mission Creek is the “priority”.

The worker explained that the potential flooding of Mill Creek would cause more damage than flooding along the banks Mission Creek.

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project is a multi-million dollar, multi-year initiative to reduce flooding potential throughout the Kelowna area.

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The City of Kelowna was not available for comment at this time and is working on flood control.

