Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

