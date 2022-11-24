Mateen Hessami, Mitacs Award winner. (Submitted)

Kelowna researcher supporting Splatsin efforts to save endangered caribou

UBCO grad won award for outstanding innovation

Splatsin’s endangered caribou population is on its way to recovery, partly thanks to a UBC Okanagan grad.

Mateen Hessami, who recently completed his Master’s degree with the Department of Biology at the university, helped create a three-day workshop in April to bring Elders of the Enderby band, community hunters and council members together with the provincial and federal government to discuss caribou recovery and moose management.

One of the results that came out of the workshop was the opportunity to apply for a grant to fund a moose hunting initiative. Managing the moose population in the area is a key component of boosting the number of caribou, as moose attract wolves, and wolves hunt caribou.

For his work, Hessami was the winner of the Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation – Indigenous, which he received at a ceremony in Ottawa on Nov. 22.

“Splatsin are leaders in caribou recovery, so it’s important that their voice is heard at the table,” said Hessami. “We are partners in Splatsin’s desire to restore a culturally significant species — the caribou — but first we need to document their perspective and future vision, ensure the Splatsin community can access and learn from this information while also relaying some of this important information to decision makers.”

Hessami said that moose are so prevalent in the area because human forestry has changed the landscape.

“We discovered that there are solutions where moose hunters can be satisfied and moose can be kept at stable numbers to promote caribou recovery.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes

READ MORE: Kelowna friends learn of $500, 000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CaribouCity of KelownaEndangered Species

Previous story
No survivors found following small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Survey being conducted throughout B.C. for Office of the Seniors Advocate

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm competes in show jumping in the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July 2022 on her horse Marquetry Rose where she won four gold medals. She’s heading to New Zealand in January 2023 on the Canadian Pony Club team for the International Pacific Exchange. (BC Summer Games photo)
Three Shuswap equestrians selected to join Canadian Pony Club team in New Zealand

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)
VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Volunteers work in the kitchen at the Sicamous Senior Centre, Dec. 26 2018. (Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society/ Facebook)
Holiday feast: Sicamous seniors centre bringing back traditional Christmas gathering