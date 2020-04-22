Kelowna resident creates initiative to provide meals for families in need

Nourish Families Initiative is a non-profit program that teams up with local restaurants to provide nutritious meals for families in need. (Contributed)

A local resident is stepping up to provide meals to families in need during COVID-19.

Vicky Wallace, a play therapist and owner of Springfield Kids Therapy, said her business could no longer operate when funding from her clients ceased due to the pandemic.

Inspired by Kelowna Community Helpers, a Facebook forum created by Danielle Walker and Tessa Russel Hopkins that helps coordinate community efforts to help those who need it most in the Kelowna area, Wallace knew she could still find a way to give back.

With the help of Walker, Wallace created the Nourish Families Initiative – a non-profit program that teams up with local restaurants to provide nutritious meals for families in need.

“My mindset was like everybody else,” said Wallace.

“I was really scared for certain people, certain groups. One day I’m worried about the restaurants, the other I’m worried about domestic violence that will increase and the less fortunate.”

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Association cancels block party

Due to social distancing restrictions, Wallace and Walker have teamed up virtually and have actually never met face-to-face, due to the pandemic. The two have been promoting the initiative through the Kelowna Community Helpers forum as well as connecting with local businesses who are willing to help.

So Far, the Nourish Families initiative has teamed up with Waterfront Restaurant & Wine Bar, The Table Cafe at Codfathers Market, Relvas Catering – The Sandwich Company and Crasian Foods.

With increasing awareness of the initiative, Wallace said many people have been offering help, whether it’s restaurants wanting t partner, people willing to deliver food or purchasing meals for familes.

Kicking off April 23, the Nourish Family Initiative will be providing meals on Thursdays and Saturdays. When a customer purchases a family-style meal at $40, another meal is provided to a family in need. Customers can also purchase a #DINNERGRAM for $50, in this case the second meal may be sent to a person of the customer’s choice and the additional $10 charge is going into the food security fund.

To place an order visit the Nourish Families Initiative visit nourishfamilies.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

Coronavirus