The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)

Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to community donations over the 2020 holiday season.

The Bridge executive director Celine Thompson said they felt overwhelmed by the generosity.

“With this kind of continued support, we could open this year,” she said.

According to the non-profit, more than $300,000 was raised in December, which brings the campaign’s total to $867,000.

Kelowna residents Dean Reidt and Debbie Hubbard are also helping to make a difference, donating $100,000 to the campaign last month.

“We both grew up in rural Saskatchewan and know that it takes a village to raise a child. We live in downtown Kelowna and see young people on the streets and back lanes around us struggling with addictions,” they said in a statement.

“We also learned that there are currently no live-in treatment centres for youth in the Okanagan and that in addition to the COVID crisis there is also an opioid crisis. We just couldn’t stand by and watch. We wanted to be part of the solution.”

Besides Reidt and Hubbard’s donation, The Bridge received an anonymous $175,000 gift in mid-December.

The Okanagan Youth Recovery House is intended to be a place for those under 19 to receive addiction support and treatment.

Currently, B.C. has less than 70 publicly funded youth treatment beds. There are no treatment centres for youth under 17 in the Okanagan.

Overall, Phase 1 of the recovery house campaign needs a total of $1 million. The organization will continue to apply for grants and rely on donations to support the centre’s opening.

If you wish to donate, visit The Bridge’s website.

READ: Kelowna Special Olympics athlete, coach reflect on staying positive during uncertain times

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

addictions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Just Posted

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District survey for dog control in Electoral Area D has sparked some opposition among residents. (File photo)
Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

Electoral Area D director explains survey a response to dog complaints from residents

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke, Armstrong alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Recording artist and former Shuswap resident Kyle Fortch is stoked for the launch of his new single, Dance All Night. (Contributed)
Drop the upbeat: Salmon Arm Secondary grad to launch single featuring Afroman

Kyle Fortch planning TikTok campaign for song Dance All Night.

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Indigenous artist wanted to create downtown Kelowna-based mural

The finalist will receive $10,000

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

Most Read