Pavel Novak celebrates his first WHL regular season goal against the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on October 2, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Pavel Novak celebrates his first WHL regular season goal against the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on October 2, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets facing off against Victoria Royals in first game of season

March 26 will see the first games of the WHL’s COVID-shortened 2021 season in Kelowna and Kamloops

Come the end of March, the Kelowna Rockets will step onto the ice for their first game in more than a year.

The Rockets begin their shortened 2021 season on March 26, at 7:05 p.m., facing the Victoria Royals in a nearly-empty Prospera Place.

From there, the Rockets will dive into a 24-game season packed into just 48 days. Five B.C. Division WHL teams will take each other on exclusively in Kelowna and Kamloops hubs.

“The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols and believe the protective Hub environment will provide a high standard of safety, for not only players and staff, but the Kamloops and Kelowna communities at large,” stated the Kelowna Rockets in a statement Tuesday morning (March 9), shortly after the WHL confirmed its full schedule.

The league plans to test players for COVID-19 weekly, along with daily screenings and temperature checks for WHL players, billets, team staff and officials. Masks will be worn at all times with the exception of on-ice play.

No spectators will be permitted to watch in-person, but can still take in the game through the newly-launched WHL Live on CHL TV. More details are available by visiting watch.CHL.ca.

The full schedule is now available online at Kelownarockets.com/schedule.

READ MORE: B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
Okanagan city administrator announces retirement

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW from C3, service commercial zone to C2, town commercial zone to accommodate a six-storey commercial-residential building with up to 140 residential rental units. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm Council approves six-storey building with up to 140 rental units

Rezoning to accommodate commercial/residential building gets unanimous OK, with neighbours opposed

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

The CSRD’s FireSmart program will continue this year after receiving a $250,000 provincial government grant. (File Photo)
CSRD offering FireSmart assesments, developing community wildfire plans

Program will benefit from a $250,000 government grant.

Teacher Larissa Friesen’s Grade 2/3 class at Salmon Arm West Elementary won a contest for Canada’s kindest classroom. (Contributed)
Elementary class in Salmon Arm recognized nationally for acts of kindness

Salmon Arm West wins best Grade 2/3 class for kindness in Canada

From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)
Column: Girls rock 100-kilometre ski days at Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Summerland has received conditional approval for $6 million in federal funding to build a one-megawatt solar array to provide power to the community. (Stock photo)
Eco-village development proposed for area around Summerland’s solar site

Proponent believes concept could help to extend Summerland’s sewer system

Demolition is well underway on one of Penticton’s historic homes at 452 Lakeshore Drive. The large home overlooking Okanagan Lake was built in 1936. A four-plex is being put up in its place. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
South Okanagan lakeshore heritage home being demolished

The home, built in 1936, will be replaced by a fourplex

City of Armstrong chief administrative officer Kevin Bertles has announced his retirement April 30. (File photo)
Okanagan city administrator announces retirement

Kevin Bertles joined City of Armstrong in 2017 as chief financial officer

Pavel Novak celebrates his first WHL regular season goal against the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on October 2, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets facing off against Victoria Royals in first game of season

March 26 will see the first games of the WHL’s COVID-shortened 2021 season in Kelowna and Kamloops

More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)
WATCH: Young talent on display in Okanagan music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

Adrian Dix
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions

The Martin St. clinic will open March 31 and will have doctors, nurse practitioner and social worker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo the Misunderstood Lake Monster was written by Don Levers and self-published in 1985. (Amazon)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Most Read