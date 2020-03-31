Kelowna Rotarian Dick Dumond watches his “drive-by birthday party” on March 28 as friends and family keep their distance while still celebrating. (Contributed)

Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Dick Dumond was surprised by the motorcade on his birthday over the weekend

Even with social distancing, the Rotary Club of Kelowna found a way to celebrate a long-time member’s birthday over the weekend.

On March 28, Kelowna Rotarian Dick Dumond was surprised to find a motorcade in his neighbourhood there to honk, wave and celebrate Dumond’s birthday.

“It was just a wonderful idea, for an old guy,” said Dumond.

“After all, it is not every day you turn seventy-something…”

READ MORE: ‘Critical’ shortage of personal protective equipment: Kelowna physician

The drive-by birthday party was organized by past Rotary Club president Dennis Campbell, who wanted to make sure that Kelowna Rotarians, who’s sociability has been hit hard these past few weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, try to stay as social as possible and don’t pass up celebrating a member’s birthday, even from afar.

Dumond was kept in the dark and led to the sidewalk by his wife Shirley, from there he received the birthday cheer.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders
Next story
Summerland beverage producers feel effects of COVID-19

Just Posted

Shuswap landfills an alternative to open burning

Free yard and garden waste disposal remain available during burn restrictions related to COVID-19

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Shuswap parents told learning during school shutdown won’t replicate classroom

School district states home learning will look different for every child and every family

Salmon Arm Legion starts GoFundMe campaign to help cover bills during closure

Revenue from canteen, closed due to COVID-19, essential to keeping hall operational

Salmon Arm businesses close, adjust in response to COVID-19 crisis

Groups united behind the scenes to support needs of community

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

Summerland beverage producers feel effects of COVID-19

Tasting rooms closed as pandemic continues

Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Dick Dumond was surprised by the motorcade on his birthday over the weekend

B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave

COVID-19 highlights need for changes to workers legislation: Retail Action Network

Most Read