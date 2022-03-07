Kelowna school placed on hold and secure procedure following RCMP incident

Students at North Glenmore Elementary started their Monday morning indoors under a hold and secure procedure.

“Staff at North Glenmore Elementary brought students inside upon arrival at school this morning, on a recommendation from the RCMP and out of an abundance of caution. The school has returned to regular routines,” said Deputy Superintendent, Terry Beaudry.

Justin Schneider, communications advisor for Central Okanagan public schools said that the school received a recommendation to bring students inside early due to an incident that occurred in the area.

He did not comment on any connection between a vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle collision near the school, at Glenmore and Union immediately before the procedure was called.

