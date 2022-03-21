(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna security guard stabbed, RCMP search for suspect

Victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A suspect is being sought after an early morning stabbing on March 21.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1000-block area of Sunset Drive in Kelowna just after 1:30 a.m., after a report of a stabbing of a security guard on duty. The male victim was transported to hospital by emergency services, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries prior to release.

RCMP Police Dog Services were utilized by frontline officers to search the area of the crime scene, though the suspect was not found.

Media Relations Officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said the suspect is a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-eight, with blonde hair and a large build. He was believed to be wearing a black fur-trimmed parka and carrying a backpack.

Any possible witnesses to the crime are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

